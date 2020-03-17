Anderson
Wendell Anderson, 89, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Canedy
Sandy Canedy, 65, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday. A funeral service will be at noon on Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Dillenbeck
Bruce W. Dillenbeck, 71, of Allen Grove, Darien, died on Sunday at his home. Private family visitation to be held Friday. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Grenke
Gladys Grenke, 75, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, Beloit.
Meyerhofer
Donald L. Meyerhofer, 85, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Friday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services are pending. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Pester
Malvin Pester, 64, died on Monday at Monroe Hospital. Arrangements with D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.
Sams
Richard W. Sams, 83, of Delavan, died at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. A memorial service will be held in the future at Westshire Club House, Delavan Lake. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Schauer
James “Jim” R. Schauer, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Friday. No public funeral will be held. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral and Cremation Care, Beloit.
Seman
June R. Seman, 83, of Williams Bay, passed away on Thursday at Post-Acute Care Center, Williams Bay. Family burial was held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
