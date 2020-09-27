Anderson
Rosalie M. Anderson, 96, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Riverside Terrace. A funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Buhmeyer
Douglas A. Buhmeyer Sr., 87, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday. Visitation will be from 1—3 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306 at 3 p.m.
Churchill
Mary Lou Churchill, 72, of Janesville, died on Thursday at her home. Visitation will be from 10 a .m.—noon on Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Fleck
Cynthia S. Fleck, 73, of Janesville, died on Sept. 18 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Kretsinger
George E. Kretsinger, 85, of Evansville, passed away on Sunday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Royce
Dawn Alice Royce, 60, of South Beloit, died on Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Schumacher
Marolyn Joanne Schumacher, 86, of Beloit, died Sept. 23. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Stowell
Jean Ann Stowell, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Sept. 18 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Facility. A private family service was held at Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements with Nitardy Funeral Home.
Tolmie
Donald Lee Tolmie, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at his home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Waite
Leon W. Waite, 86, of Avalon, Wisconsin, died on Thursday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.