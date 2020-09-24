Barratt
Joel Barratt, 82, from Kuttawa, Kentucky, formerly of Beloit, died on Sept. 15. Private services will be held.
Hooverson
Barbara C. Hooverson, 88, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Autumn Lake Health Care at Beloit. Private family services were held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Madely
William Madely Jr., 56, of South Beloit, passed away on Sept. 19 at his home. No formal services will be held.
Schumacher
Marolyn Joanne Schumacher, 86, of Beloit, died on Wednesday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Stone, A.
Alvin E. “Al” Stone, 91, passed away on Monday. A private ceremony will be held. Arrangements with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.
Stone, S.
Stanley O. Stone, 87, of Janesville, died on Wednesday at his home. Private family services will be held. A visitation will be from 10—11 a.m. on Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Walkowicz
Patricia M. Walkowicz, 81, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Wednesday at the Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Services are pending with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.