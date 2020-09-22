Behrens
Peter A. Behrens, 94, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Saturday at Lake Mills, Wisconsin. A service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Tveter
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Tveter, 92, of Williams Bay, passed away on Sept. 23 at Golden Years Retirement Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
McDougal
John Gray McDougal, 84, of Beloit, died on July 6 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Saturday. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.