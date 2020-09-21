Buhmeyer
Douglas A. Buhmeyer Sr., 87, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Burn
Judith Marie Burn, 81, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Sun Valley Homes West, Beloit. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Foss
Roger Edwin Foss, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Litza
Lawrence H. “Larry” Litza, 87, of Beloit, died on Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. No services will be held. Arrangements with Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Schulz
Joanne Elaine Schulz (Cocroft), 87, of Elkhorn, passed away on Saturday at Aurora Burlington Hospital. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Roselawn Memory Garden, Lake Geneva. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Spurling
William Bradford Spurling Sr., 81, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at his home. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Tjoa
Trees L. Tjoa, 81, of Beloit, passed away. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of mass on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Williams
Kenneth Norman Williams Jr., 36, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. No public services will be conducted. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.