Ballentine
Sarah M. Ballentine, 62, of Beloit, died on Sept. 13 at her home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, Rockford. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Burn
Judith Marie Burn, 81, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Sun Valley Homes West, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Fleck
Cynthia S. Fleck, 73, of Janesville, died on Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the funeral home.
Forster
Diane Lynn Forster, 67 , of Greenfield, Wisconsin, formerly of Delavan Lake, died at her home. There will be no public services. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Foss
Roger Foss, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Heldt
Geraldine Heldt, 82, of Beloit, died on Friday at her home. A celebration of life will be from 3—7 p.m. on Tuesday at Old Coon Creek Inn, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Spurling
William B. Spurling, 81, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Williams
Kenneth Williams, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.