Anderson
Jean Lois Klinka Anderson, 94, of Evanston, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Three Crowns Park, Evanston. A graveside service will take place at a future date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Beloit.
Erdmann
Raymond H. Erdmann, 91, of Janesville, died on Tuesday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare, Beloit. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.—noon on Sept. 18 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Harris
Myrtle I. Harris, 96, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at her home. Family services will be held in Jamaica. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Korst
William “Bill” Korst Jr., 92, of Beloit, passed away on May 21 at Alden Care Center, Clinton. Private family services will be on Saturday at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Beloit. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Piccione
Rocky S. Piccione, 67, of Janesville, died on Thursday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A funeral service will be held at noon on Sept. 25 at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Sept. 25.
Rhea
Bernice W. Rhea, 89, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday. Funeral services will be at noon on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1—3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Urbonya
Richard “Dick” J. Urbonya, 77, of Chetek, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Sept. 11. Interment services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek.