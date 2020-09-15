Bach
“T.J.” Thomas Joseph Bach, 50, of Beloit, died on Sept. 11 at his home. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Ellertson
Kelly Jo (Stout) Ellertson, 48, of Burlington, passed away on Aug. 26 at her home. A memorial gathering will be from 3—6 p.m. on Sunday at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, Waterford, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
Ferger
Doris J. Ferger, 86, of Clinton, died on April 8 at her home. A funeral service will be outdoors at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, Poplar Grove, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Logterman
Calvin Logterman, 94, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday at his home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Emmanuel Community Church, Clinton. Visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. on Friday at the church. Further visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Monahan
Terrence T. Monahan, 66, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Anam Care Memory Care, Rockford. A private family mass was held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Schut
Harold “Harry” Schut, of Clinton, died at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hope Church, Roscoe. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.