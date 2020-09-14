Logterman
Calvin P. Logterman, 94, of Clinton, died on Sunday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel.
Monahan
Terrence T. Monahan, 66, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Anam Care of Rockford. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Teuscher
Joyce Teuscher (Charneski), 89, of Mequon, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Lawlis Horizon Hospice in Mequon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Parish, Grafton, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg.