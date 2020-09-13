Bach
Thomas “TJ” Bach, 50, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Devine
Scott James Devine, 57, of Janesville, died on Friday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Jones
Dolores M. Jones, 92, of Janesville, died on Friday at The Suites Assisted Living Facility, Beloit. A private family service will be held at Schneider Funeral Home, Beloit.