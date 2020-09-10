Case
Debra Marie Case, 67, of Janesville, died on Wednesday at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass at church on Sept. 16.
Conner
Tennyerson Warren Conner, 93, of Beloit, passed away on Sept. 2 at JaVon Bea Hospital, Rockford. Private family services will be held on Sept. 17 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, Beloit. Friends may view the remains and leave condolences from noon—5 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the funeral home.
Ladwig
Michael Ladwig, 76, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 31. No services are planned at this time.
O’Connor
Lois M. O’Connor, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Sept. 17.