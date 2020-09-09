Bartiromo
Frank J. Bartiromo, 67, of Beloit, passed away on Sept. 3 at his home. A graveside memorial service will be held in Branford, Conn. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Cox
Holly Lynn Cox, 43, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Modersohn
Brian Modersohn, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at his home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ovans
David E. Ovans, 98, of Janesville, died on Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the Rotary Gardens in Janesville. A visitation will follow the services at the Rotary Gardens. Arrangements with Henke-Clason Funeral Home, Janesville.
Schut
Harold D. Schut, 77, of Clinton, died on Sept. 9 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel.
Swacina
Howard G. Swacina, 98, of Beloit, died on Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Stewart
Mattie L. Stewart, 68, of Janesville, passed away on Sept. 1 at her home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.