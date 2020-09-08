Haney
Bettie M. Haney, 86, of Beloit, died on Monday at her home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Victory Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Smith
Sandra J. Smith, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Monday. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Swacina
Howard Swacina, 98, of Beloit, died on Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.