Dahl
Merlyn “Red” Dahl, 91, of Delavan, died on Friday at his home. A private family burial will be held. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Haney
Bettie M. Haney, 86, of Beloit, died on Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Hopkins
John Robert Hopkins, 60, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Konitzer
Remy C. Konitzer, 59, of Janesville, died on Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services on Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
Montes
Sherry Montes, 57, of Beloit, passed away on Sept. 3. Visitation will be from 6—8 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. A private family service will be held.
Nelson
Darlene J. “Dee” Nelson, 84, of Janesville, died on Sept. 4 at Mercy Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Milton Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the chapel. Arrangements with Whitcomb Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Reiff
Danille S. Reiff, 53, of the Lake Geneva area, passed away on Aug. 27 at her home. Services will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.