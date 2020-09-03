Behling
Marvin G. Behling, 100, of Beloit, died on Sept. 1 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Forrestal
James William “Jim” Forrestal, 68, of Madison, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 29 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, Madison.
James
Yvonne B. James, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit.
Lewis
Jeanene “Nena” (Meyer) Lewis, 50, of Orfordville, passed away on Wednesday at her mother’s home. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Talignani
Alfred “Gopher” Talignani Jr., 66, of Beloit, died on Sept. 2 at his home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.