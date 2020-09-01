Anderson
Raymond Lee Anderson, 55, of Janesville, died on Monday at his home. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge Wisconsin #14, Janesville. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Chrislaw
James P. Chrislaw, 31, of Clinton, passed away on Aug. 30 at Mercy Trauma Center, Janesville. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Hepler
David Jerome Hepler, 70, of Dekorra, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, died on Aug. 28. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Mancuso
Nancy Marie Mancuso, 85, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Aug. 9 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Staab
Leonard J. Staab, 79, of Clinton, died on Aug. 28 at his home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.