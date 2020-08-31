Brockman
Aleta “Lee” Joyce Fazel Brockman, 74, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, Wisconsin. A memorial service for family and close friends will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 at The Salvation Army, Beloit. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Chrislaw
James P. Chrislaw, 31, of Clinton, died on Sunday. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel.
Hepler
David J. Hepler, 70, of Poynette, formerly of Beloit, died on Friday. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Williams
Mary Dell Williams, 94, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 24 at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Madison. Private funeral services will be at noon on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon—5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.