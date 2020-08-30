Brockman
Aleta Brockman, 74, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Lavoy
Nancy Lavoy (Olson), of Aurora, Ill. and Clinton, passed away. There will be no service. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Yorkville, Illinois.
Lowe
Bradley Lowe, 54, of Beloit, died on Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. A private family service was held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Miller
Judith Ann Miller, 58, of Janesville, died on Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Moore
Jerome “Jerry” A. Moore, 74, of Roscoe, passed away on Friday at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Staab
Leonard J. Staab, 79, of Clinton, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel.
Williams
Mary Williams, 94, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 24 at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Madison. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.