Buzzell
W. Allen Buzzell, 96, of Delavan, died on Tuesday at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Military graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Veterans Memorial in Spring Grove Cemetery. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Hopper
Robley “Bob” W. Hopper, 96, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Autumn Lake Healthcare. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Kubiak
Richard “Dick” J. Kubiak, 86, of Genoa, Illinois, formerly of Elgin and Beloit, passed away on Aug. 17. Visitation will be from 4—8 p.m. on Wednesday at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit.
Olson
Nancy Lou Olson (Brown), 84, of Beloit, died on Aug. 17. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Tews
Keith Wayne Tews, 80, of Altoona, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, died on Aug. 8 at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Witt
Adolph Witt, 89, of Delavan, died on Monday at Golden Years Retirement Home, Walworth. Arrangements are pending with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.