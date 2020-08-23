Burt
Garnett L. Burt, 68, of Loretta/Draper, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory, Friendship, Wisconsin.
Christensen
Jean M. (Lord) Christensen, 84, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. on Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Kirkpatrick
Joseph S. Kirkpatrick Jr., 56, of Elkhorn, passed away on Aug. 18 at his home. Visitation will be held from 2—6 p.m. on Thursday at the Elkhorn High School Field House, Elkhorn. Private family service will be held on Friday. Arrangements with Betzer and Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes.
London
Charles A. “Chuck” London Jr., 80, of Clinton, died on Saturday at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ryan
Antoye “Toni” Ryan, 79, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday at her daughter’s home. Visitation will be from 6—8 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Private family services will be held.
Sonnenburg
Robert Elmer “Bob” Sonnenburg, 86, of Cascade, Wisconsin, passed away on Aug. 18 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa. A Lutheran service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Suchon Funeral Home, Plymouth, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
VanGemert
Christopher Adam VanGemert, 36, of Mitchell, Indiana, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 19 at his home. Visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. on Tuesday at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mitchell.
Wendorf
Phyllis M. Wendorf, 85, of Beloit, died on Aug. 21 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.