Amrine
Madelyn I. DeFauw Amrine, 95, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at her home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Dietz
F. Clair Dietz, 102, of South Beloit, passed away on Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Heritage Baptist Church, Roscoe. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Monday. Arrangements with Honquest Family Funeral Homes.
Madison
Edmund Andrew Madison, III, 53, of South Beloit, passed away on Aug. 14. A memorial service will be held at noon on Aug. 29 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Aug. 29 at the funeral home.
Nelson
Doris Marie (Rothenbacher) Nelson, 90, of Beloit, died on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Beloit.
Roy
Ranjan Roy, 72, of Beloit, died on Aug. 12. A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home.
Terry
Kenneth R. Terry, 93, of Janesville, died on Aug. 19 at Cedar Crest Health Center. Funeral services are at noon on Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.