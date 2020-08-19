Dement
Amy Marie Dement, 42, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 13. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Lynch
June L. (Stackhouse) Lynch, 94, of Loves Park, formerly of Beloit, passed away on April 4. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Loves Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Loves Park.
Price
Susan Kay Price, 73, of Janesville, died on Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.