Ahlert
Brian D. Ahlert, 50, of Janesville, died on Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. A celebration of life will be held from 4—7 p.m. on Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Brushwood
William Dean Brushwood, 57, died on Monday at his home. Visitation will be from 12:30—1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Ciaramita
Charles J. Ciaramita, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Beloit, died on Thursday at Fort Wayne Parkview Hospital. There will be no services.
Phillips
Randy E. Phillips, 66, of Green Bay, formerly of Beloit, died on Friday. A visitation will be from 4—8 p.m. on Thursday at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, Wis.
Ring
Georgia May Ring, 88, of South Beloit, passed away on Monday. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Aug. 24 at the funeral home.
Shimko
Dorothy Jane (Marker) Shimko, 94, of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday. Arrangements with DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.
Skattum
Bryan C. Skattum, 47, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Beloit, passed away on July 7 at Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, Florida. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Williams
Marian F. Williams, 83, of South Beloit, passed away on Aug. 11. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.