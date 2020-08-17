Boyer
Keith A. “KB” Boyer, 68, of Janesville, died on Aug. 14 at his home. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.
Earl
Doris May Earl, 94, of Rockton, died on March 29 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be from 2—4 p.m. on Aug. 23 at McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.
Monosso
Dean Monosso, 55, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Paulsen
Marilyn “Kay” Paulsen, 80, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on Friday at Northwestern Hospital, Huntley, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, Illinois.
Wolf
Randy A. Wolf, 51, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.