Borley
Eunice M. (Frisque) Borley, 96, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Craig
Robert L. Craig, 93, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at his home. A service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
McMillen
Steven James McMillen, 71, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 2 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Markgraf
Carol Markgraf Genz, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Moore
Martha Ann Moore, 81, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at her home. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Punzel
Rita Fey Punzel, 73, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday at Riverside Terrace, Beloit. A funeral service will be at noon on Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Roy
Ranjan Roy, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Schenk
Sherry L. Schenk, 75, of Lake Como, passed away on May 18. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Aug. 28 at the church. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Winkelhake
Marjorie E. Winkelhake, 98, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Riverside Terrace. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.