Dundee
Evelyn D. Dundee, 96, passed away on Monday at Willowick, Clinton. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Genz
Carol Markgraf Genz, 84, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Laskowski
Dorothy Alice Laskowski, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 8 at Sun Valley East. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Pope
Jacob Edward Pope, 35, of Janesville, died on Aug. 8 at his home. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Christ The Rock Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Walter
Helen A. Walter, 79, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Aug. 8 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.