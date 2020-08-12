Dundee

Evelyn D. Dundee, 96, passed away on Monday at Willowick, Clinton. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Genz

Carol Markgraf Genz, 84, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.

Laskowski

Dorothy Alice Laskowski, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 8 at Sun Valley East. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Pope

Jacob Edward Pope, 35, of Janesville, died on Aug. 8 at his home. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Christ The Rock Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Walter

Helen A. Walter, 79, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Aug. 8 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.