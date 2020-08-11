Alexander
Debora “Debbie” Lynn Alexander, 62, of Madison, passed away on Saturday. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
Updike
Diana Lynn Updike, 64, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2—5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Wilson
George D. Wilson, 69, of Shopiere, died on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.