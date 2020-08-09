Edwards
Jerry W. Edwards, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 5 at UW Hospital, Madison. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3—7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Heinrich
Jacqueline M. Heinrich, 88, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Aug. 1 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Sept. 19 at the funeral home.
McMahon
Edward L. McMahon, 94, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Sun Valley Terrace. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Overby
John Paul Overby, 45, of Beloit, died on Aug. 4 at his home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Staggs
James “Jim” R. Staggs, 78, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Updike
Diana Updike, 64, died on Saturday at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.