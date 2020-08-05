Kunesh
Ruth A. Kunesh (Conard), 90, passed away on Aug. 2. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Mother of Perpetual Help—Mary Queen of Heaven Campus, West Allis. Visitation will be from noon until the time of mass on Monday at the church. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Popanz
Betty Howard Page Popanz, 89, of Shopiere, died on May 8. A memorial service will be held on Sunday during church service at Shopiere Congregational Church. A celebration of life will be from noon—6 p.m., with lunch served from 1—3 p.m., on Saturday at Sweet Allyn Park, Shopiere.
Redieske
Jennifer R. Redieske, 39, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Rockford. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—8 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the funeral home.