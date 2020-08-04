Dalman
Doreen Volz Dalman, 64 of Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday. There will be a private memorial. Arrangements with Bratley Family Funeral Home.
Heinrich
Jacqueline M. Heinrich, 88, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Saturday at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Noe
Lyle E. Noe, 93, of Janesville, died on Monday at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.
Torkilson
Beverly J. Torkilson, 88, of Clinton, died on July 16 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Clinton Cemetery. A time of remembrance will follow from noon-3 p.m. at Cougar Lanes, Clinton. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.