Dalton
Mary Beth Dalton, 54, of South Beloit, died on Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton.
McMillen
Steven James McMillen, 71, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Tucker
Kornnell Thomas Anthony Tucker, 22, of Beloit, died on July 25. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.