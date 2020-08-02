Fisher
Kathleen A. Fisher, 91, of Janesville, died on Friday at Milton Senior Living. Private services will be held Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Govert
Charlene Govert, 81, of Beloit, died on Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Further visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday at the church.
Kutzke
Miriam Lynne Kutzke, 85, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Schmoldt
Myron Charles Schmoldt, 84, of Clyde, New York, formerly of Beloit, passed away on July 29 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Newark, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clyde. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home in Clyde.
Schultz
Doug Schultz, 77, of Lindale, Texas, formerly of Beloit, passed away on July 29 in Tyler, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ziebol
Sharon Ziebol, 82, of Stoughton, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Agrace Hospice Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, Oregon, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements with Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care.