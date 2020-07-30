Cleary
Patricia “Patti” Cleary, 94, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Beloit, passed away on July 19. A private burial will be held in Milwaukee. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be planned in Wisconsin and Arizona at a later date.
Cole
Peggy Sue Cole, 57, of Bullhead City, Arizona, formerly of Beloit, passed away on July 16.
Holmbeck
Muril W. Holmbeck, 85, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are to meet at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, with a procession to Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, for a prayer service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kasten
Tanya Grace Kasten, 50, of Lake Como, passed away at her home. A celebration of life will be held from 3—6 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Zimmerman
Beverly Jean Zimmerman, 58, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at her home. A memorial gathering will be held from 5—8 p.m. on Tuesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.