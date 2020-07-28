Brander
Betty Jane Brander, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday at her home. A private family service will be conducted at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. A celebration of life will be held from noon—2 p.m. on Thursday at 1229 Chapin St., Beloit.
Elmer
James DeElton Elmer, 86, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on July 14. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ennis
Jewel E. Ennis, 87, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Health Care, Beloit. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Fell
Terry Lynn Fell, 76, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Geise
Dillon R. Geise, 23, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his aunt’s home. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at Newark Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held from 1—5 p.m. on Sunday at the Geise family farm, Beloit. Arrangements with Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.
Johnson
Bennie Johnson, 87, of Beloit, died on Monday at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
