Ennis
Jewel Ennis, 87, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Autumn Lake Health Care, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Fell
Terry Lynn Fell, 76, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Ferry
Dorothy Ferry, 83, of Caledonia, Ill., passed away. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Freese
Russell W. Freese, 94, of Clinton, died on Sunday at his home. A private graveside service in Clinton Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Kettle
Kathleen A. Kettle, 70, of Janesville, died on Sunday at her home. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Pass
Judith K. “Judy” Pass, 76, of Janesville, died on Sunday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Rayment
Harold Edward Rayment Sr., 92, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday, with the rosary being recited at 7 p.m., at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Zimmerman
Beverly J. Zimmerman, 58, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.