Ashford
Mattie Jean Ashford, 79, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare, Beloit. Private family services will be at noon on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9—11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Brander
Betty Jane Brander, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Ferry
Dorothy Ferry, 83, of Caledonia, died on Saturday. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Knaub
Warren “Frank” Knaub, 67, of Janesville, died on July 16 at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Baldwin Cemetery, Beloit. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Mikrut
June M. (Garey) Mikrut, 88, of Lake Como, passed away on Wednesday at the Lakeland Healthcare Center, Elkhorn. A visitation was held at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva.
Milas
Waltraud E. Milas, 85, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Rains
Russell Donald Rains, 93, of Beloit, died on Thursday at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford. Arrangements are with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Rayment
Harold Edward Rayment, 92, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Thompson
Lawrence Thompson, 63, of South Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Tucker
Kornnell T. Tucker, 22, of Beloit, died on Saturday. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Vickerman
Hannelore Vickerman, 73, of Beloit, died on Thursday at her home. Visitation will be from 9—11 a.m. on Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
