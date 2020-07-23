Ashford
Mattie Jean Ashford, 79, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Hicks
Larry Hicks, 79, of Lake Geneva, passed away on July 1 at St. Luke’s Medical Center. Services will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Juno
Cynthia Ann Juno, 63, of Beloit, died on July 15 at her home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Knaub
Warren “Frank” Knaub, 67, of Janesville, died on July 16 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Baldwin Cemetery, Beloit. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Lowery
Peggy S. Lowery, 45, of South Beloit, died on Wednesday at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville. A visitation will be held from 2—4 p.m. on Sunday at McCorkle Funeral Home—Rockton Chapel.
