Griffin
Mary Griffin, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday. A service will be at noon on Friday at Foster Funeral Homes, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Knaub
Warren “Frank” Knaub, 67, of Janesville, died on Thursday at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Lemmer
Patricia J. Lemmer, 76, of Janesville, died on Tuesday at Green Knolls at Beloit. Private services will be held. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Robinson
Valerie L. Robinson, 88, of Janesville, died on Monday at the Edgerton Care Center. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Winchester
Eleanor M. Winchester, 94, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.
