Adkins
Keith M. Adkins, 86, of Delavan, died on Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. Private interment services will be held at Wind Ridge Cemetery in Cary, Illinois. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Hansen
Suzanne L. Hansen, 77, passed away on Thursday at her home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Arrangements with Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.
Lopez
Eloisa Lopez-Torres, 52, of Walworth, died at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Miller
Nancy Louise Miller, 82, of Beloit, died on Friday at her home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Varner
Jack M. Varner, 88, of Roscoe, passed away on Saturday at his home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Thursday. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Winchester
Eleanor M. Winchester, 94, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.