Bell

Ernest Bell, 75, of Beloit, passed away. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Floral Lawn Chapel, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at Floral Lawn. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.

Eliszewski

Mireille J. Eliszewski, 96, of Clinton, died on Friday at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Ruud

Debra L. Ruud, 63, of Janesville, died on Sunday at her home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Swiertz

Rebecca L. Swiertz, 63, of Beloit, died on Friday at her home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Torkilson

Beverly J. Torkilson, 88, of Clinton, died on Thursday at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Varner

Jack M. Varner, 88, of Roscoe, passed away on Saturday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.