Bell
Ernest Bell, 75, of Beloit, passed away. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Floral Lawn Chapel, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at Floral Lawn. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Eliszewski
Mireille J. Eliszewski, 96, of Clinton, died on Friday at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Ruud
Debra L. Ruud, 63, of Janesville, died on Sunday at her home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Swiertz
Rebecca L. Swiertz, 63, of Beloit, died on Friday at her home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Torkilson
Beverly J. Torkilson, 88, of Clinton, died on Thursday at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Varner
Jack M. Varner, 88, of Roscoe, passed away on Saturday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.