Dunn
Aiden David Dunn, 10, of Beloit, passed away on July 13 at his home. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit. A visitation will be held from 4—7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Phillips
Richard “Dick” A. Phillips, 88, of Rockton, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at Highview in the Woodlands, Rockton. A funeral service will be at noon on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Reinholz
John Reinholz, 82, of Holmes Beach, Florida, formerly of Beloit, died on Monday. No funeral service is planned at this time.
