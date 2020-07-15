Ciarpaglini
Robert “Bobby” Ciarpaglini, 52, of South Beloit, died on Saturday at his home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Phililips
Richard A. Phillips, 88, of Rockton, passed away on Wednesday at Highview in the Woodlands, Rockton. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Ramirez
Carlos Ramirez, 40, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Sprague
Owen E. Sprague, 91, passed away on Monday at his home. A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Roscoe Township Cemetery. Arrangements with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.
Threadgill
Bobbye Sue Threadgill, 88 of South Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit. Services are pending at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Zigler
David J. Zigler, 77, of Janesville, died on Wednesday at his home. Private funeral services will be held on Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
