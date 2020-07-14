Amann
Margaret Marie Amann, 90, of Beloit, died on Monday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Balentine
Dorothy Marie Balentine, 86, of Sharon, passed away on April 25 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be from 1—6 p.m. on Saturday at the American Legion in Darien.
Douglas
Alyce Jean Douglas, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A private family funeral service will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit.
Dunn
Aiden D. Dunn, 10, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Emert
Barbara J. Emert, 80, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday at her home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
McDougal
John Gray McDougal, 84, of Roscoe, died on July 6 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Sept. 26 at the church. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Walter
Bruce “Walt” Walter, 65, died on May 27 at his home. A gathering will be at noon on Saturday at the Carom Room, Beloit. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
