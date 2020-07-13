Dary
Margie Ellen Dary, 90, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Douglas
Alyce J. Douglas, 88, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Mendoza
Jennifer “Jenny” Paulette Mendoza, 36, of Beloit, died on Friday at UW Hospital, Madison. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
