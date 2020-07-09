Cook
Melody Cook, 66, of Oregon Illinois, passed away on July 2. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Dodge
Edward L. Dodge, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at his home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Faragher
James Albert “Coach” Faragher, 72, of Beloit, died on June 30. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Shores
Dewaine W. Shores, 84, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at Autumn Lake Health Care Center. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
