Farnum
Barbara Marie Farnum, 84, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Smith
Clifford Smith, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A public visitation will be from 12:30—2:30 p.m. on Monday at Foster Funeral & Cremation Services, Beloit.
Turner
Karen M. Turner, 67, of Roselle, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle. Visitation will be from 3—8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Wisowaty
Catherine Wisowaty, 71, of Walworth, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday at her home. A gathering will be held from 1—4 p.m. on July 19 at the Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Zimmerman
Leonard J. Zimmerman, 89, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Full military burial rites will be accorded at 6 p.m. Monday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. A memorial visitation will follow until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
