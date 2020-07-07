Curtis
Ronald Kenneth Curtis, 86, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on June 29 at his home. A celebration of life was held on Monday. Arrangements with Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, Virginia.
Hooker
Donna F. Hooker, 88, of Footville, died on Sunday at St. Elizabeth Manor. No services will be held. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home.
Selk
Luz Selk, 92, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Green Knolls, Beloit. A memorial service will be held from 1—3 p.m. on July 18 at The Dwelling Place, Rockford. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Shepherd
Betty J. Shepherd, 95, of Janesville, died on Sunday at her home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.