Dietsch
Judith K. “Judy” Dietsch, 74, of Beloit, passed away on June 15 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit. A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Edwards
Earl E. Edwards, 75, of South Beloit, died on July 1 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Evans
Annie Lee Evans, 89, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare in Beloit. A family celebration will be held at noon on Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be held from 2—6 p.m. on Thursday and 9—11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Gosda
Robert A. Gosda, 96, of Janesville, died on Sunday at his home. Private services will be held. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Humphrey
Ricky A. Humphrey, 60, of Lake Como, Wisconsin, passed away on July 2 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. A service will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Jedlicka
Joseph R. Jedlicka 85, of Delavan, passed away on Saturday at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass on Monday at the church. Arrangements with Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delevan.
Koehmstedt
Frances J. Koehmstedt, 94, of Beloit, died on Sunday. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
McDougal
John McDougal, 84, of Roscoe, died on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Moseman
Mary E. Moseman, 86, of Beloit, died on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Shepherd
Betty J. Shepherd, 95, of Janesville, died on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Webb
Fannie Bell Webb, 100, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit. A family celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
