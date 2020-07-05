Bell
Patrick Brian Bell, 68, of Delavan, passed away on June 29 at his home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan.
Bostwick
Margaret Mary “Maggie” Bostwick, 67, of Janesville, died on Wednesday at The Green Knolls at Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Edwards
Earl E. Edwards, 75, of South Beloit, died on Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Harrison
Dorothy Harrison, 84, of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at National Health Care Facility in St. Louis. No services will be held.
McKeown
Janet McKeown, 68, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday. Arrangements are pending with Compassion Cremation Service, Beloit.
McNely
Betty J. McNely, 93, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
McWilliams
Joella Kay “Jody” McWilliams, 62, of Roscoe, died on May 29 at her home. A celebration of life open house will be held from 1—3 p.m. on Saturday at Williams Tree Farm, Rockton, with a memorial service to follow.
Runice
Raymond “Doug” Runice, 70, of Menomonie, Wisconsin died on Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie. A graveside service and burial will be at noon on Thursday at the Bruce Cemetery, Bruce, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
Selk
Luz Selk, 92, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Tavarres
William S. Tavarres, 72, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Zimmerman
Leonard J. Zimmerman, 89, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.