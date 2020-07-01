Draves
Harvey William Draves, 68, of Beloit, died on Monday in Seneca, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Knull
Carol Jean Knull, 76, of York, South Carolina, formerly of Beloit, died on Nov. 5. A service of remembrance will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. A gathering will be held at Turtle Town Public Center, Beloit, after the service on Tuesday.
Tavarres
William S. Tavarres, 72, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Windsor
Clyde Dean Windsor, 88, of Bunnell, Florida and South Beloit, passed away at his home in Bunnell. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Beloit. Arrangements with Heritage Funeral and Cremation, Bunnell.
